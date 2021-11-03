The Young Bucks tease former WWE Universal Champion signing with AEW

The Young Bucks have once again hinted that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens could indeed be on his way to AEW in 2022. Taking to Twitter, The Young Bucks updated their bio to read, "mrow."

The term is a reference to The Young Bucks' former Mount Rushmore of Wrestling faction. The faction consisted of Adam Cole, Matt, and Nick Jackson and Kevin Owens, who went on to establish their place as one of the hottest acts on the Independent Circuit.

In 2016, Adam Cole also included the #MROW hashtag in a tweet, as he posted a picture of himself alongside Owens and The Young Bucks, prior to his start in WWE NXT.

Check out The Young Bucks "mrow" bio below:

Owens' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire soon and as things stand, it is yet to be known what the future has in store for the former WWE Universal Champion. If Owens indeed leaves WWE for AEW, he could appear in his new promotion in early 2022.

The Young Bucks recently added Adam Cole to The Elite after his departure from WWE

At AEW All Out 2021, Adam Cole made the jump from WWE to AEW. The former NXT Champion made a surprise appearance during the closing stages of the show and immediately turned heel to join The Elite.

Cole is now a part of The Elite and the faction seems stronger than ever with Kenny Omega at the top of the AEW throne as the reigning world champion.

Since arriving in the company, Cole has mostly been feuding with Jungle Boy. He has teamed up with The Young Bucks on several occasions in AEW and together, the trio have feuded against The Jurassic Express.

Since the arrival of Cole in The Elite, fans have speculated that The Young Bucks might side with the former NXT Champion instead of Kenny Omega. This could lead to the breakup of The Elite and eventually, the reformation of the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling if Owens indeed jumps ship to AEW.

