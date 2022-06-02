×
The Young Bucks versus former AEW Tag Team Champions, and two other matches announced for AEW Rampage

The Young Bucks are set to appear once again on AEW Rampage this Friday.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 02, 2022 11:15 AM IST

This Friday on AEW Rampage in Ontario, California, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix), which will also include Scorpio Sky's TNT title match and Athena's in-ring debut.

The Bucks and the Lucha Brothers have faced each other before at the 2021 All Out in a steel cage match. The luchadores dethroned the Jackson brothers to become AEW Tag Team Champions at the time.

Announced earlier on Dynamite for Friday's show, Sky will defend his title against young star Dante Martin. Martin started challenging the TNT Champion during Double or Nothing and it came to a head in an earlier backstage segment.

#AEWRampage is THIS FRIDAY LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT/7pm PT on @tntdrama!-@youngbucks v #LuchaBros @PENTAELZEROM/@ReyFenixMx-TNT Title @ScorpioSky (c) v @lucha_angel1 -@AthenaPalmer_FG v @HoganKnowsBest3 https://t.co/sV0hDc4y3r

Also during the show, Athena made her Dynamite debut and immediately addressed Jade Cargill and her Baddie Section. Kiera Hogan went right at the Fallen Goddess' face and they had to be separated, with Anna Jay and Kris Statlander entering the scene. This sets up Athena's first match in the company against Hogan this Friday as well.

You can check the full results of today's Dynamite here.

The Young Bucks were victorious earlier on AEW Dynamite

Before taking on The Lucha Brothers, The Young Bucks were involved in a ten-man tag match with reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) and Hikuleo against Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian and AEW Tag Team Champions The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

After a back-and-forth affair, the Bucks regained control by superkicking the tag team champions left and right. In the end, they executed the Meltzer Driver on Jungle Boy for the victory.

Meltzer Driver by the @youngbucks and they just pinned the #AEW World Tag Team Champs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/Ty8jQSkBTz

The Bucks have all the momentum right now as they won last week on Rampage's go-home edition. It will be interesting to see if the Jackson brothers maintain their streak against their old masked luchadore rivals this coming Friday in the fall-out from Double or Nothing.

