The Young Bucks emerge victorious in a brutal tag team ladder match on AEW Dynamite; WWE legend turns heel

AEW presented the Road Rager edition of Dynamite this week. The show was main evented by Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks as they competed in a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. After the bout, the manager of the babyface duo, Christian Cage, betrayed them.

The Bucks initially took out Jungle Boy (real name Jack Perry) early on but were soon overwhelmed by the sheer strength of Luchasauras. Later in the bout, Nick knocked Perry off a ladder.

However, the defending champions took control of the match as Jungle Boy hit a beautiful crossbody from a ladder in the corner of the ring to Nick on the outside. Matt Jackson then regained the advantage for the Bucks as he hit Perry with a Northern Lights suplex on the ladder.

Later in the bout, the Bucks teamed up against Luchasauras and hit a powerbomb on him through a ladder. In the closing moments of the contest, Jungle Boy and the Bucks knocked each other over from their respective ladders.

The Dinosaur took advantage of it and started to climb another ladder, but the Bucks pushed him as he crashed through a stack of tables. They then hit Jungle Boy with the BTE trigger and climbed the steps to become the first team to be two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Christian Cage turned heel as he attacked Jungle Boy. He hit him with Killswitch and a Con-Chair-to. It will be interesting to see where the story between Jurassic Express and the former WWE Superstar goes next in the upcoming weeks.

