The Young Bucks win the Casino Battle Royal, Injured AEW star returns after a year

The second-ever Tag-Team Casino Battle Royal in this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was won by The Young Bucks. Also, in the match, we saw the return of Darius Martin after a year of absence due to injury.

The Bucks won the Casino Battle Royal after Matt Jackson eliminated Martin with the help of a low blow. Fish and O'Reilly helped the Bucks out in the match by helping them eliminate FTR's Dax Harwood.

As mentioned earlier, we also saw the return of Darius Martin after a long absence due to injury. Darius and Dante, together known as Top Flight, had impressed everyone in the wrestling world until the former got injured and Dante had to go on on his own.

The match for AEW World TagTeam Championship at Revolution has been booked

Revolution will take place this Sunday, and we finally know who will challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasauras for the World Tag Team championships. The duo will defend their titles against the winners of the tag-team Battle Royal, reDRagon, and the winners of the Casino Battle Royal, the Young Bucks.

Last week, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of the reDRagon, won the Battle Royal by last eliminating Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. This week on the Casino Battle Royal, the latter team qualified for the bout by last eliminating Darius Martin of Top Flight with the help of a low blow.

This Sunday, Jungle Boy and Luchasauras have the odds stacked against them as they do not have to be pinned or submitted to lose their championships.

