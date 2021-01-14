"They're gonna hurt more than me" - Eddie Kingston on the high flyers in AEW

You can't turn on an AEW Dynamite episode without seeing a crazy high-risk spot from a high flying member of their roster. Eddie Kingston doesn't have an issue with that kind of wrestling style in AEW, but it's not something he would ever want to do himself.

On the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, the subject of the high flying style that is spotlighted in AEW came up. Paquette asked Kingston if he ever wished he could work that style, and he was quick to shut that down.

"Never wished it because I don't know how those guys survive it. And when they get older, God bless them. I hope it doesn't happen to them. They're gonna hurt more than me. I believe. I've done crazy bumps on the ground, getting killed on concrete, and doing things like Jon did it and you know the deathmatch stuff. You know what I mean? I've done all that and my body hurts. But those guys, like their knees, are gonna be shot before their 40."

It’s Tuesday!! Check out the new Oral Sessions! I get *the* dude @MadKing1981 on. We talk his 19 year journey, his meteoric rise in @AEW , what 2021 will hold, his love life! It’s all in there!! Enjoy 😜 https://t.co/pi3DvEX7n9 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 12, 2021

"I will never hate on it because I can't do it" - Eddie Kingston on the AEW high flying style

Paquette mentioned that anytime she sees someone hitting a 450 splash, it makes her say, "Oh my God!" Kingston doesn't argue that fact at all as he stressed that he doesn't hate on his fellow AEW roster members for doing that style. In fact, he respects them because it's simply something he can't do.

"I also respect those guys because they can do that. And, that's why I don't hate it. It may not be what I like to watch, but I will never hate on it because I can't do it. Now if I could do a 450 or 630 better than one of those guys then I'll hate on it and be like, bro, you suck. But I can't. But when it comes to my moves, those weren't the guys that I was attracted to anyway. Again, my favorite wrestler, Kenta Kobashi only thing he did was a moonsault everything else was hard-hitting in your face. You know Steve Austin, same thing hard-hitting in your face. Terry Gordy, Dr. Death Steve Williams hard-hitting in your face. That's what I always liked so I'm gonna bring that to my game."

Love life took me off guard lolol but it was fun. I also thank @ReneePaquette for keeping mox locked in the other room. https://t.co/8RreiCg9Vz — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) January 12, 2021

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Oral Sessions with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.