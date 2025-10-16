  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Cody Rhodes
  • “Then I got a text from Cody Rhodes”- Major star opens up about joining AEW

“Then I got a text from Cody Rhodes”- Major star opens up about joining AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:04 GMT
Cody Rhodes AEW
AEW star got a text from Cody Rhodes before joining (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A top AEW star recalled how he got a text from Cody Rhodes before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion a few years back. The star initially thought that someone was ribbing him at the time.

Ad

The major star, Powerhouse Hobbs opened up on how he joined AEW. Hobbs made his All Elite debut back in 2020 and performed on Dark before signing a full-time contract with the promotion later that year. Meanwhile, the former TNT Champion disclosed how he got a text from the former company EVP, Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on 96.5 The Fan recently, Powerhouse Hobbs revealed he first got a text from QT Marshall about joining AEW, but he thought somebody was ribbing him. Hobbs later got a text from the then-EVP, Cody, before eventually joining:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I got a call, QT Marshall actually texted me and I didn’t respond back for like, three, four hours because I thought somebody was ribbing me. Then I got a text from Cody Rhodes. Then I was just like, I’ve got to bet on myself at this point. The story is already out there, it took off." [H/T WrestlePurists]
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

AEW star on getting Tony Khan's approval after Cody Rhodes' text

After getting the text from Cody Rhodes, the AEW star, Powerhouse Hobbs wrestled a number of matches on Dark. In the same interview, Hobbs also recalled how he got the okay from Tony Khan before signing a full-time contract with the promotion in 2020:

"I had a debut match against Orange Cassidy, then my second match was a six-man against the Dark Order. Then week after week I started showing up on Dark, and then Tony gave me that okay, gave me that head nod, that opportunity which we all want in wrestling. You want that opportunity to prove yourself, and he saw something in me, and the rest is history.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

Meanwhile, Powerhouse Hobbs is the current World Trios Champion alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. Only time will tell what Tony has in store for Hobbs going forward.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications