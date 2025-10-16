“Then I got a text from Cody Rhodes”- Major star opens up about joining AEW

A top AEW star recalled how he got a text from Cody Rhodes before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion a few years back. The star initially thought that someone was ribbing him at the time.The major star, Powerhouse Hobbs opened up on how he joined AEW. Hobbs made his All Elite debut back in 2020 and performed on Dark before signing a full-time contract with the promotion later that year. Meanwhile, the former TNT Champion disclosed how he got a text from the former company EVP, Cody Rhodes.Speaking on 96.5 The Fan recently, Powerhouse Hobbs revealed he first got a text from QT Marshall about joining AEW, but he thought somebody was ribbing him. Hobbs later got a text from the then-EVP, Cody, before eventually joining:“I got a call, QT Marshall actually texted me and I didn’t respond back for like, three, four hours because I thought somebody was ribbing me. Then I got a text from Cody Rhodes. Then I was just like, I’ve got to bet on myself at this point. The story is already out there, it took off.&quot; [H/T WrestlePurists]AEW star on getting Tony Khan's approval after Cody Rhodes' textAfter getting the text from Cody Rhodes, the AEW star, Powerhouse Hobbs wrestled a number of matches on Dark. In the same interview, Hobbs also recalled how he got the okay from Tony Khan before signing a full-time contract with the promotion in 2020:&quot;I had a debut match against Orange Cassidy, then my second match was a six-man against the Dark Order. Then week after week I started showing up on Dark, and then Tony gave me that okay, gave me that head nod, that opportunity which we all want in wrestling. You want that opportunity to prove yourself, and he saw something in me, and the rest is history.” [H/T WrestlePurists]Meanwhile, Powerhouse Hobbs is the current World Trios Champion alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. Only time will tell what Tony has in store for Hobbs going forward.