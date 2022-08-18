"Stole Dolph's wig and went to AEW" - Wrestling world explodes/erupts to Theory's lookalike on Dynamite

WWE Superstar Theory has been trending on Twitter as fans spotted his lookalike during today's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show kicked off with CM Punk delivering yet another beautifully crafted promo. He called Eddie Kingston the second-best Kingston (referencing to Kofi Kingston) he has been in the ring with and professed that Jon Moxley is not going to be the first John (referring to John Cena) he defeated. Soon after, Moxley came out and the segment ended with the two wrestlers brawling.

The two champions were separated by security guards. Surprisingly, one of the guards appeared to have a striking resemblance to this year's Money in the Bank winner Theory. It was later confirmed that the guard was an indie wrestler named RC Dupree.

However, there were some crazy reactions to the uncanny resemblance and the WWE RAW Superstar started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

One user jokingly tweeted that the Georgia native stole his current rival's wig.

Some also predicted a future storyline.

This is exactly how Kevin Owens would have reacted!

Fans even tried to come up with names for the lookalike.

RD2Clash @bnw852 🤣 @steve_carrier I heard that Austin has another sibling named Conspiracy. Heard he hangs around Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sometimes. @steve_carrier I heard that Austin has another sibling named Conspiracy. Heard he hangs around Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sometimes. 😏👀👀👀🤣

Theory made his WWE television comeback this week

The former United States Champion made his comeback on WWE television this week and defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of RAW.

However, he was not featured in the previous two episodes of the red brand due to one of his uncles passing away. The superstar took to social media to express his thoughts on the untimely demise. Here is what he wrote:

"I don’t know where to begin to explain how much of an impression you made on me. We always had a good time and we always laughed. I know you’re flying high. Rest easy Uncle," wrote Theory

You can check out the post below:

The 25-year-old is currently portraying a heel character in WWE. He was also aligned with Vince McMahon before the latter decided to retire from his position in the promotion.

