"There was a big difference at first" - Tony Khan explains how quickly AEW has closed the gap with WWE

Tony Khan recently drew some interesting comparisons between WWE and AEW.

Since All Elite Wrestling's inception, the brand has always strived to compete with WWE's mainstream dominance in the pro-wrestling space. Tony Khan has managed to surpass expectations and bring the Jacksonville-based promotion to a respectable standard within a few years.

As of now, AEW is considered to be one of the biggest competitors to WWE. Speaking on the topic in an interview with Tokyo Sports, Tony Khan explained how his company has grown despite stiff competition.

"There was a big difference at first, but as a result of efforts, the difference in audience mobilization is closing and the audience rating is also increasing. I think the good thing about us is that we have achieved international growth in a short period of time," Tony Khan said.

Furthermore, Khan talked about how his brand has brought something new to the table.

AEW games can be seen in 130 countries around the world, and the relationship with New Japan has strengthened my position in Japan. That led to the joint entertainment. The birth of AEW was a great stimulus for the professional wrestling world, and I think it had a positive impact. (H/T: Tokyo Sports)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you very much to every single one of you watching Jusitfied “This is awesome” chants from the live crowd here on #AEWDynamite #RoadRager , live now on @TBSNetwork Thank you very much to every single one of you watching @AEW Dynamite tonight! Jusitfied “This is awesome” chants from the live crowd here on #AEWDynamite #RoadRager, live now on @TBSNetwork!Thank you very much to every single one of you watching @AEW Dynamite tonight!

As of now, AEW has grown enough to attract top-tier wrestlers from even the WWE roster. It remains to be seen what's next for the All Elite brand in the near future.

Tony Khan has managed to recruit some of the best former WWE Superstars

Right from its inception stage, stars like Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho have had a major impact in legitimizing the All Elite Brand.

Tony Khan has been exceedingly careful with building his roster so far. Incorporating a mix of fresh young talent like Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta with seasoned veterans like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley has worked out well.

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



Why isn’t Lee Moriarty apart of Blackpool Combat Club?? Now a question…Why isn’t Lee Moriarty apart of Blackpool Combat Club?? #AEW Now a question…Why isn’t Lee Moriarty apart of Blackpool Combat Club?? #AEW https://t.co/BT9IkVQ4Gy

Currently, Tony Khan seems to be placing a lot of importance on setting up younger talent like Wardlow to be the face of the company in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the brand develops its exceptional roster in the coming months.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far