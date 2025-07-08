"There are egos involved" - Former WWE personality not interested in major AEW backstage role

A former WWE personality has revealed that he is not interested in a major backstage role with AEW. This might come as a surprise to some of the fans reading this.

Ad

Nigel McGuinness is one of the most well-known voices in AEW. Not many people know this, but before working in his current role, he was a commentator in WWE for six years. He recently appeared on the Heel S*it podcast where he was asked if he would be interested in becoming a producer.

He immediately said no and said that he was comfortable as a commentator. He said:

“I don’t think so. I appreciate that. It’s very kind of you to say that... commentary takes up so much of my time in terms of the preparation on the show, et cetera, especially when I’m still getting in the ring every week as well. Also, an agent, producer, whatever you want to call it, it’s a very, very difficult job... There’s a lot of, I don’t want to say egos involved, but there are egos involved, and there’s also, you’ve got two people, if it’s a singles match or four people, or however many people who are in this match all have their own idea of what they want to do with the match,” McGuinness said. [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

AEW star Nigel McGuinness further reveals why becoming a producer is not for him

In the same interview, the AEW star further emphasized that having to deal with numerous inputs from everyone involved is another reason why he does not see himself becoming a wrestling producer.

“Then you’ve got the agent above that. Then you’ve got Tony (Khan). Everybody’s got a different idea necessarily of what this way is to go. You’ve got to somehow navigate all of this. It’s not for me, I don’t think so,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

Nigel is regarded as a vital part of the AEW commentary team. Whether he transitions into a producer role in the future, he will continue to contribute to Tony Khan's company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!