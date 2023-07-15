There is only ONE thing Tony Khan has failed to do in AEW, and he should learn that from Vince McMahon, claims veteran

A wrestling veteran has highlighted one thing that AEW President Tony Khan could learn from all of Vince McMahon's years in the business.

Because of how young All Elite Wrestling is as a company, it hasn't gone through the same cycles that WWE has. For example, Vince McMahon saw his company almost go out of business during the mid-90s, and yet nearly 30 years later the empire is worth over $9 Billion.

In comparison, AEW went on an insane hot streak for the first three years of its lifetime. However, the promotion suffered a tough second-half of 2022 due to injuries and controversy. The company has yet to get back to the heights it reached in the summer of 2021.

So what could Tony Khan learn from Vince McMahon? During the recent mailbag edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that he believes Khan hasn't seen the adversity that McMahon has, and that Vince learned a lot from the Monday Night Wars.

"That's the one thing that Tony Khan has--he has not been able to navigate his way through adversity yet. Vince McMahon has like a 25-30 year history of navigating his way through adversities, like Vince learned a lot from getting his a$$ kicked by WCW. Like bro remember when AEW started getting close to them in the ratings around a year-and-a-half/two years ago almost? They were doing 1.2 million, Raw was doing 1.5, and they got close and now it's like they've widened the gap again because Vince just knows. He has a history of how to deal with adversity and the competition of professional wrestling." [13:39-14:30]

Tony Khan has added an exciting new talent to his roster

The AEW roster is already full of a lot of talented individuals, and Tony Khan has recently made his roster even bigger with the acquisition of 18-year-old Nick Wayne.

Nick made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 12th edition of Dynamite, where he wrestled former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland, a man he's faced a number of times on the independent scene.

Wayne might not have been the winner on the night, but he was a winner afterward as he was upgraded to a full-time member of the roster after being on an "apprentice" deal since February 2022.

