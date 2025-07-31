"There's clearly bad blood" - Cody Rhodes drops bombshell AEW comments; says he was "disrespected" in the company

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:08 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former AEW champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes, one of the former EVPs and a core contributor to AEW's foundation, unexpectedly announced his departure from the promotion in February 2022. Since then, many have asked him about the reason why he left the company he helped build. However, he always claimed that he would take the reason to the grave.

The American Nightmare has become the face of the franchise in WWE. He has main-evented WrestleMania, won multiple championships, and has been the main attraction of the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Cody Rhodes has now talked about the AEW issue on The Bill Simmons podcast. While the whole podcast is yet to be uploaded, a 73-second clip from the show has gone viral. Responding to a question not in the video, the former TNT Champion shed some light on his AEW exit. He claimed to have felt disrespected in the place he helped build. He also hinted that there might be 'bad blood' along with love and respect.

“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… that we built, feeling disrespected there… I wouldn’t stand for it," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

It will be interesting to see what else the Cody Rhodes interview reveals in the future.

