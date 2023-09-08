"There’s no other place I’d want to be" - Major AEW name has no desire to leave the company, lavishes praise on Tony Khan

A former champion praised AEW's CEO, Tony Khan, and said she had no desire to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Women's Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill talked about Tony Khan and called him a phenomenal boss. Cargill, who has been absent from AEW programming for more than three months, was asked if she was in contact with the CEO.

The inaugural TBS Champion replied that she is always in contact with him, and Khan always finds time to revert to a text despite his busy schedule.

Big Jade praised Tony Khan's passion and love for the company and added he understands her journey and treat her as a human being. Jade Cargill said there was no place other than AEW where she would like to be.

“I am, always. He’s a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he’d probably hit me back up in three minutes. This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He’s so passionate, he loves our company. There’s no other place I’d want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being. He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don’t think you can beat that. You can’t beat this in a very interesting sport.” Cargill said. (H/t Fightful)

Jade Cargill faced Taya Valkyrie and Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing pay per view

Cargill has had an impressive run in All Elite Wrestling since her debut, and she embarked upon a 60-match undefeated streak. She defeated Ruby Soho and became the inaugural TBS Champion in January 2022.

Jade Cargill held the title for 508 days and stayed undefeated during that period. Her first Singles loss in the Jacksonville-based promotion came at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023 at the hands of Kris Statlander.

After retaining the TBS title in her scheduled match at Double or Nothing against Taya Valkyrie, Cargill got over confident and issued an open challenge for another title match, answered by Kris Statlander, who was returning after nine months of absence. Statlander Squashed the champion to win TBS championship.

Jade Cargill has been absent from AEW programming since then and fans are eagerly waiting for her in-ring return.

