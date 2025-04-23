"There's no reason for her to come back" - Fans erupt after Bayley reveals that she wanted top AEW star in Damage CTRL

Bayley was recently replaced by Becky Lynch in the Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 41. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, The Role Model revealed that she initially wanted Toni Storm to be part of Damage CTRL. This revelation garnered mixed reactions from fans online.
The former Women's Champion was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania to compete for the Women's Tag Title. However, she got injured due to an attack before the show and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch.
On the INSIGHT podcast, The Hugger revealed that she wanted current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in the first iteration of Damage CTRL. For those unaware, the 35-year-old returned at SummerSlam 2022 alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to form the popular faction. However, she was booted out of the group by her then-teammates before WrestleMania XL.
Fans on X shared mixed reactions to The Role Model's revelation. Some were happy that Storm joined All Elite Wrestling instead of returning to WWE and praised her recent work. Meanwhile, others wondered what would've happened if The Timeless One had stayed in the global juggernaut.
Storm has had a successful run in All Elite Wrestling. She is among the top names in the promotion. Fans are excited to see what is next for her as the AEW Women's World Champion.
Bayley reveals her original pitch for Damage CTRL
The Role Model is one of the most successful female wrestlers in the history of WWE. She concluded her storyline with Damage CTRL after defeating IYO SKY for the Women's Title at WrestleMania XL.
On the INSIGHT podcast, the Women's Grand Slam Champion revealed that she originally wanted prominent names like Alba Fyre and Raquel Rodriguez to join the faction along with Toni Storm.
"I had a whole [plan], there's [sic] five of us, my pitch for Damage CTRL. I also had Raquel in it. I also had Alba Fyre in it. I had so many other girls in mind, too. I had Toni Storm. I wanted Toni Storm in it." [31:42 - 32:00]
Fans are enjoying Bayley and The Timeless One's work in their respective companies. However, it would have been interesting to see the two together in Damage CTRL.