"There’s no reason that there couldn’t be a potential WWE crossover one day" - AEW's Cody Rhodes on working with other wrestling companies

When All In happened in 2018, it was a collection of some of the best wrestling talents from various companies worldwide. The vision that All In created still rings true today in AEW.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post recently sat down with Cody Rhodes to talk about all of these companies working together in 2021. Rhodes discussed how a future crossover with WWE isn't out of the realm of possibility.

"I think of 'All In' itself. 'All In' is a show that ROH (Ring of Honor) helped us with that Matt (Jackson), Nick (Jackson), myself did all the work for outside of that initial production element and the reason it was important that the three of us do it was we were able to let all these old rules go away. That’s a very dangerous and powerful precedent to set if you literally do put down all the bridges and you do put down all the doors. Again, this is all hypothetical, but there is no reason AEW couldn’t work with New Japan. We’re aware of the world outside. Bullet Club is a big part of our blood in AEW. So there’s no reason we couldn’t work with New Japan. There’s no reason Jacob Fatu couldn’t take a step over from MLW and stand across the ring from me.

'There’s no reason that there couldn’t be a potential WWE crossover one day. And I don’t mean that’s a thing that’s been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry. The territory reference that you made, that’s fairly accurate, but the part of it that’s most accurate was there was a genuine trust."

Cody Rhodes on how to make sure AEW will be around forever

Rhodes went on to state how things like this that worked in the past could work again today. The AEW EVP wants to make sure that the company keeps things fresh as it will be their key to being around for many years to come.

"Eddie Graham and Vince (McMahon) Sr. they traded people all the time and made prolific pieces of business out of it and they did it in a way where they introduced these characters in New York and then next thing you know they introduce these characters in Florida and it kept things fresh because above all, Wednesday Night War or not the main thing we have to do for fans for the rest of this run – and I want this company to be around forever — is keep it fresh. It can’t ever get stale. Our doors are open if the business is right, if the moment is right, if the time right. Our bridges are down. I’ll be the one curmudgeon AEW guy to make sure it’s all good."

Thank you for the chat Joseph!



Would you like to see AEW and WWE work together in the future? What matches would you like to see? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.