"There is no way" - Veteran slams Tony Khan for letting former TNT Champion leave AEW for WWE

Former WCW Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently criticized AEW President Tony Khan for allowing former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes to leave the company.

Rhodes made his surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. He is currently set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39. This comes after he won the Royal Rumble following a lengthy layoff due to injury.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Page compared Cody Rhodes' departure to Eric Bischoff's decision to let Stone Cold Steve Austin leave WCW, which proved to be a significant loss for the company.

"If I was Tony Khan, I never would have let him go. To me, it was like when Eric Bischoff let go of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and I was like ‘Noooo, not him, not him,’ and we all know what happened there. There is no way. I mean, the other guys are important too, big time; they’re monster superstars, but the guy who technically knows how to do the behind-the-scenes storytelling,” Page said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Check out the video below:

Wrestling veteran DDP says AEW President Tony Khan learned TV writing from Cody Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has revealed that Cody Rhodes was a crucial figure behind the scenes in AEW and that the company's president, Tony Khan, learned television writing from him.

During the same interview with Inside the Ropes, the legend highlighted the crucial role Rhodes played in the company's success, particularly his ability to write compelling storylines for television.

"He [Cody Rhodes] would write the TVs, like it’s challenging to write TVs and storylines and all of that. And Tony was right there, Tony Khan, but Tony didn’t know how to do that. He learned that from Cody," said Page.

DDP felt that losing someone with Rhodes' skillset was a significant blow to the company and suggested that Tony Khan should have done everything possible to retain him.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes