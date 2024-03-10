"These guys did not love the business" - WWE Veteran says Sting was in wrestling for the money (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently made a bold claim regarding The Icon Sting, who recently retired from professional wrestling.

The name in question is none other than former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo. Sting is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. The veteran's career has spanned over four decades, during which he competed for numerous promotions like WCW, TNA/IMPACT, AEW, and even WWE. The Icon recently competed in his last professional wrestling match at the AEW Revolution PPV, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Sting does not love the wrestling business and backed it up with the following statement:

"If Sting has ever got any heat in the business from the fans, The heat has been that you know, Sting is from the Kevin Nash school, The Ultimate Warrior school, Bro these guys did not love the business. They were very good at it, they earned a great career, they got over huge. But Sting is not Ric Flair, Sting is not DDP. There are a bunch of guys that were in the business for the business and they knew that we can't make this money anywhere else."

He added:

"It's not that their heart wasn't in it or anything like that, it just wasn't the most important thing to them and I think Sting was clearly one of those guys so that's why I really believe that if he says I'm done and It's over, I believe that he's done and it's over." [From 16:10 to 17:15]

EC3 agreed with Vince Russo's comments about WWE Hall of Famer Sting

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 agreed with Vince Russo's statement and shared an interesting story about Sting from his WCW days where The Vigilante claimed that he did not love professional wrestling. Here is what the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion had to say:

"Yeah, I agree with Vince. Did he like it? Yeah, Did he love it? probably at times but wasn't like this undying passion that he would live each and every moment for? No, I don't think so. I remember this hype video, I think it was late '90s WCW where we're coming in as fans and there's this Sting's sit-down interview. I remember watching it and it was like, 'Yeah you know I like wrestling but I don't really love it.' I think back to that and think, 'Why would they even put that on TV? [From 17:20 to 18:06]

Sting was one of the major WCW names who were not involved in the WCW and ECW invasion storyline in the WWE in 2001. However, he made his debut for the WWE in 2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

