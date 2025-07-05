"They had their agenda" - Bobby Lashley makes a big revelation about AEW and WWE

Bobby Lashley has become a formidable attraction since he joined AEW. Amid his successful tenure in the company, he made an interesting revelation about his current landscape and previous promotion, i.e., WWE.

The All Mighty's second stint in WWE lasted almost six years until 2024, when he jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling. During an interview with WPAA, Lashley revealed that WWE had its way of having talent do what it felt was best for its product.

On the other hand, he believed that AEW CEO and President Tony Khan gave his roster more creative freedom. Khan would allow them to voice their opinions and would consider implementing changes.

“Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing. I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.” [H/T PWMania]

AEW star Bobby Lashley made his stance clear in professional wrestling

In the same interview, Bobby Lashley made it clear that he was a "wrestler" in the business who did not want to be known by any particular brand. He previously worked for WWE, but his allegiance now lies with his current promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

“I think right off the bat, I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing. I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler. I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by.”

He has been a regular fixture for their television programming as part of The Hurt Syndicate. With a progressive future in AEW, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bobby Lashley.

