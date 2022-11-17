"They'd be a joke" - Jim Cornette opens up on why WWE might never attempt to sign top AEW stars following major controversy

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has rated the chances that WWE would sign AEW EVPs The Elite after what transpired during the incident dubbed 'Brawl Out'.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks captured the AEW Trios Tag titles at All Out in September before being targeted by CM Punk during his explosive media scrum rant. It's alleged that Punk and The Elite met backstage in an altercation, which led to both parties being stripped of their championships and suspended.

Although The Elite were offered major deals with WWE before AEW came into being, Jim Cornette doesn't think it likely that WWE would look at the trio if they were to leave AEW, as discussed on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"The EVPs and self-trained trampoline cowboys, even though they've been used in a position there, I would not want on my roster because they're trouble either personally, behind the scenes, politically. WWE made an offer to Twinkletoes [Kenny Omega] and the Buckaroos [Young Bucks] just before Tony Khan started this company so that a billionaire wouldn't have access to them," Jim Cornette said.

He further criticized the Young Bucks in particular, opining that their attitude would put WWE off from working with them.

"I don't think now that they've seen what the company is that there is any way in the world the WWE would want the Buckaroos, would want to put up with their egos or their smarmy little faces. They'd be a joke next to every other tag team that got on the roster, physically." (2:54:50 - 2:55:30)

The Elite await their imminent returns to AEW programming

Since having their belts stripped ahead of the Dynamite following All Out, there has been little in the way of official word as to when or where The Elite might make their returns to AEW programming.

Their titles were put on the line between Death Triangle and Best Friends, a contest which the former team won to become the new champions.

The Elite have at least been teased over the past three weeks. In vignettes dubbed 'Delete the Elite', footage of the trio is shown to be deleted and replaced with other footage, such as their trios title win being replaced by Death Triangle's victory.

The trio are expected to imminently return, perhaps for their titles, sooner rather than later. Tonight's Dynamite is the go-home show for AEW Full Gear, so if they were to make plans for this weekend's event, then tonight may well be the spot.

