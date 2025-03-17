"They not even trying," "Terrible" - Fans react after popular AEW star uses Brock Lesnar's move

A rising AEW star recently took a page out of Brock Lesnar's playbook. The sequence garnered varied reactions from fans on social media.

The star in question is Megan Bayne. She battled Thunder Rosa in a one-on-one match on last week's episode of Collision. An interesting spot came when Bayne and Rosa were fighting on the entrance ramp. As La Mera Mera charged towards Bayne, the latter delivered a modified version of Brock Lesnar's finisher, the F5, to her.

The spot received mixed reactions from hardcore wrestling fans. Some called out Thunder Rosa for not selling the move properly and highlighted how Lesnar's opponents made the maneuver look dangerous.

"Terrible on Thunder Rosa," a user tweeted.

"Thunder Rosa landed on all 4s!!! They not even trying! LMFAO," another user commented.

"Thunder scre*ed this spot so bad," a person tweeted.

Some fans came to the support of Thunder Rosa. They called La Mera Mera a great competitor and praised her for giving an up-and-coming star like Megan Bayne a stellar match in AEW.

"Even though folks don't like to give her the props she deserves, much respect to Thunder Rosa for giving Megan Bayne one of her best matches to date," a fan wrote.

Megan Bayne could be next in line for an AEW Women's World Championship shot

Before this past week's Collision, Megan Bayne made a huge statement on Dynamite. The show saw AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm addressing her victory over Mariah May at the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view.

At the end of her segment, Toni Storm was attacked from behind by Megan Bayne on the entrance ramp. The champion gained some measure of revenge on Collision when she came down to the ring and attempted to knock out Bayne. However, the upstart again stood tall to close the segment.

With tension building between the duo, it seems Megan Bayne could be the next challenger to Toni Storm's title. It remains to be seen if and when this potential match takes place.

