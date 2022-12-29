"They’ll be used better elsewhere" - Twitter reacts after top AEW stars suffer major title loss amid rumors of a WWE return under Triple H

The wrestling world has once again sparked a debate over FTR possibly heading to WWE under Triple H.

At Noche de Campeones tonight, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AAA Tag Team Championship to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. The team once known as The Revival in WWE has now suffered four major losses in a row.

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned if this could lead to Harwood and Wheeler heading back to their former company. Rumors have suggested that their current AEW contracts will expire early next year.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

adam? @thenumber9door @Fightful Did a wwe guy just beat an AEW team @Fightful Did a wwe guy just beat an AEW team

FTR recently lost to The Acclaimed on an episode of Dynamite, as they failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This ended their quest to hold four different tag team titles simultaneously.

After this, they lost to The Briscoe Brothers at ROH Final Battle. With the loss, FTR's Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship run also ended. Their latest loss in AEW was against The Gunn Club, who picked up a sneaky win over their arch-rivals on Dynamite.

The former WWE stars will be in action at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, where they will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto. If they lose this match as well, Harwood and Wheeler will drop their last set of tag team titles.

Do you think FTR will return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes