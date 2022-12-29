Create

"They’ll be used better elsewhere" - Twitter reacts after top AEW stars suffer major title loss amid rumors of a WWE return under Triple H

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 29, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Will Triple H bring back two former WWE stars in 2023?
The wrestling world has once again sparked a debate over FTR possibly heading to WWE under Triple H.

At Noche de Campeones tonight, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AAA Tag Team Championship to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. The team once known as The Revival in WWE has now suffered four major losses in a row.

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned if this could lead to Harwood and Wheeler heading back to their former company. Rumors have suggested that their current AEW contracts will expire early next year.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

@Darren38795734 @TheRajGiri @dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI They’ll be used better elsewhere.
@Fightful Did a wwe guy just beat an AEW team
@Fightful Are #FTR dropping their titles for a #AEW    run or return to #WWE ?
@P__Wrestling @ALeavelle WWE WERE COMING HOME IN APRIL !!! WAY TO GO MR. KHAN
@P__Wrestling https://t.co/TLuvJFbSRh
@TheRajGiri @dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI Yeah because they’re WWE bound
@TheRajGiri @dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI Bye bye ftr
@TheRajGiri @dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI Yeah, they’re going back to WWE.

FTR recently lost to The Acclaimed on an episode of Dynamite, as they failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This ended their quest to hold four different tag team titles simultaneously.

After this, they lost to The Briscoe Brothers at ROH Final Battle. With the loss, FTR's Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship run also ended. Their latest loss in AEW was against The Gunn Club, who picked up a sneaky win over their arch-rivals on Dynamite.

The former WWE stars will be in action at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, where they will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto. If they lose this match as well, Harwood and Wheeler will drop their last set of tag team titles.

Do you think FTR will return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
