"They made it seem like Cody [Rhodes] wasn't there" - Veteran on how AEW dealt with WWE Superstar's departure (Exclusive)

A veteran star recently opened up on Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW to join WWE and how it affected the company.

Cody Rhodes was the first All Elite star to leave Tony Khan's side and return to WWE. Considering that the American Nightmare was an Executive Vice President, his departure was even more of a big deal. His return to World Wrestling Entertainment saw him immediately being pushed to the top. He is currently engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns.

Matt Cardona spoke about Cody's exit from the All Elite roster while speaking on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. The former WWE star told Bill Apter that Cody's departure was handled quite well.

"I think in a sense he was one of the first guys who started the company. So they made it seem like Cody wasn't there, in a good way. It's like they have so many talented performers where they did not miss a beat." (8:48 onwards)

You can check out the full video here:

Want to vote for your favorite stars in the SK Wrestling Awards? Do it here!

A WWE Superstar believes Cody Rhodes may dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare's decision to jump ship from AEW has yielded him significant results, as he is slated to go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, WWE star Austin Theory stated that it was quite possible for Cody to emerge victorious over the Tribal Chief.

"It's so easy to say Roman Reigns, right? Because of this immortality of a championship reign. But Cody, man, Cody gets that insane energy from the crowd, and his passion and his work ethic and the words that come out of his mouth when he's out there speaking to the WWE Universe, you can feel it. And just the stuff that's been going on lately, like with Paul Heyman, their segments together. Cody might take it, man. He might take it." [7:15 – 7:53]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes.

Do you agree with Matt Cardona? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcriptions.

Fans can follow Matt Cardona's action figure podcast here.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes