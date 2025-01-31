"They make excuses for you" - Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champion lashes out at AEW star

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion lashed out at AEW star Swerve Strickland, saying that people make excuses for him. This rivalry is heating up well, and this will add a new dimension.

Swerve Strickland is a wanted man in AEW and is currently in a heated rivalry with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. Over the last few months, they have taken turns hurting each other and will soon fight.

On Dynamite this week, Ricochet took aim at Swerve Strickland and said that he was glad that he was banned from ringside. He has now taken to X/Twitter to send out a message to the fans and, in particular, to Swerve.

Posting a picture of himself attacking his rival, he wrote:

“They make excuses for you cause they hate to see me lit.”

Former WWE star Matt Riddle praises AEW star Swerve Strickland

Ricochet might be having disdain for Swerve Strickland but it looks like another former WWE star might have other ideas. That is none other than Matt Riddle.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Riddle opened up on Strickland and said he is one of the best stars he has wrestled with.

“Swerve is one of the best guys I have wrestled prior in my life. Swerve, I'll say this, it's a different generation, and Swerve is very talented and he is of that new generation of top-tier wrestlers that not only are strong enough, big enough, but can go and can go on a certain clip,” he said.

That is some high praise, and Strickland will undoubtedly have paid attention to it. It will be interesting to see how that might factor into the current rivalry with Ricochet. It seems like the two stars will not stop at anything and are bent on hurting each other.

