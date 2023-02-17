"They are missing Punk and Cody" - Twitter explodes as AEW Dynamite this week draws lowest ratings of 2023

This week's AEW Dynamite ratings have been released and it seems like the show has hit a bit of a rough patch.

The show, which was held at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, drew 824,000 viewers, down from the 899,000 viewers the show drew last week. In the 18-49 demographic, the show did a 0.27 rating, which is down from 0.30 last week. This is the lowest total viewership since the November 16 show, which drew 818,000 viewers. Furthermore, this is the third straight week for a drop in ratings.

The episode featured six matches, including a Texas Tornado Tag match. It involved Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio vs. RUSH, Preston Vance, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian, Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy. The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass, & Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh

It's important to note that AEW Dynamite has been a consistent rating performer for quite some time now. While the recent decline is certainly not ideal, it's not necessarily a cause for alarm just yet.

Twitter users have expressed their disappointment with the declining ratings of AEW Dynamite and are suggesting that the company needs to make some changes. Specifically, they are calling for the return of previous champions, such as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, as a way to boost the show's viewership.

Check out the reactions below:

Nikko @TweetsByNikko @davemeltzerWON They are missing Punk and Cody @davemeltzerWON They are missing Punk and Cody

brad @BradnIndy @bryanalvarez Bring back Punk and I’ll watch. It’s that simple @bryanalvarez Bring back Punk and I’ll watch. It’s that simple

G. Man @OldSchoolerG @davemeltzerWON I hope AEW makes some positive changes soon. I enjoyed the show when CM Punk was on it. @davemeltzerWON I hope AEW makes some positive changes soon. I enjoyed the show when CM Punk was on it.

Paul E. Cheesesteak @paulbensonsucks @davemeltzerWON I've watched every AEW Dynamite and last night I had myself struggling to care and just barely caught the west coast feed online. Quality just isn't there right now. The MJF reign has been poor. @davemeltzerWON I've watched every AEW Dynamite and last night I had myself struggling to care and just barely caught the west coast feed online. Quality just isn't there right now. The MJF reign has been poor.

BigDaddyShane @ShaneHall145 @davemeltzerWON I’ll be honest AEW has lost me. They had me but they have lost me. I record it and dont even watch it half the time. @davemeltzerWON I’ll be honest AEW has lost me. They had me but they have lost me. I record it and dont even watch it half the time.

Is that why…? @bryanalvarez I’ve been an AEW fan since Day 1. I’m starting to notice that the more matches that are promoted before Dynamite, the worse the numbers are.Is that why…? @bryanalvarez I’ve been an AEW fan since Day 1. I’m starting to notice that the more matches that are promoted before Dynamite, the worse the numbers are.Is that why…?

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @TheRajGiri @wrestlenomics Just sad cause AEW puts out great shows @TheRajGiri @wrestlenomics Just sad cause AEW puts out great shows

Reece @xxreece_clivexx @bryanalvarez They need some good stories and punk back @bryanalvarez They need some good stories and punk back

José Irizarry @bulletjoey_ @bryanalvarez Worst show in years after a long streak of strong shows. @bryanalvarez Worst show in years after a long streak of strong shows.

Despite the recent decline in ratings for Dynamite, it's essential to keep in mind that this is merely a temporary setback for the company as it continues to gear up for Revolution 2023.

What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

On AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley challenged Hangman Page to a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution, which was confirmed. MJF made controversial comments about Bryan Danielson and brought out Christopher Daniels to trash him. This resulted in an altercation, with Maxwell hitting Daniels with a low blow before locking in a submission hold, prompting Bryan to come to his aid.

Additionally, Wardlow was interviewed by Jim Ross, while Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Cole. Cole spoke about his happiness at being back on the road and his excitement at returning to the ring. The main event was a triple threat match between Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, with Soho winning after taking advantage of chaos caused by outside interference.

Despite the recent decline in ratings, AEW continues to build towards its Revolution event, which promises to be a major highlight for the company.

