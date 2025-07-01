  • home icon
  "They don't need him" - Tony Khan advised not to sign former 5-time WWE champion to AEW by wrestling veteran

"They don't need him" - Tony Khan advised not to sign former 5-time WWE champion to AEW by wrestling veteran

By Sujay
Published Jul 01, 2025 02:17 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel &amp; WWE Facebook page)
Tony Khan (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & WWE Facebook page)

Tony Khan has been advised by wrestling veteran Disco Inferno not to sign a former five-time WWE champion to AEW. This somewhat contradicts the recent trend.

Cedric Alexander’s future was up in the air for a long time, and he was rumored to come to AEW. However, he ended up signing for TNA Wrestling. Disco Inferno has now said that Tony Khan does not need to sign the former WWE star who ended up lifting the Cruiserweight, Tag Team, and 24/7 Championships.

Speaking on Keepin' 100, Disco Inferno said:

“Bro, Tony does not have to sign everybody that used to be in WWE to re-form factions. I mean, he has his talent budgets already, which are exorbitantly high for doing shows in 3,000-seat arenas. So, it's like I would suggest that they don't need him, and he probably said, 'I don't need him. We are fine with what we got.'” [1:46 - 2:04]
Konnan says Tony Khan would have paid Cedric Alexander more

In the same episode, Konnan opined that while Tony Khan could have paid Cedric Alexander more, it is likely that he went to TNA because of the promise of a singles run.

“I don't know what's going on here, but you would think AEW would pay more than TNA, but maybe he knew he was going to be the fourth guy or fifth guy, cause MJF was with him in that thing. He is going to be the lowest guy on the totem pole. Maybe here they are pushing him as a single, and maybe they are giving him a run for the belt or something. You know what I am saying?” [2:07 - 2:28]
It will be interesting to know the reasons why Cedric Alexander ended up signing with TNA and not with Tony's company.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy
