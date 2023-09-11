"They're going to retire him for a month, six weeks" - Dutch Mantell on why AEW will not fire major star

Former WWE veteran points out the reasons why Tony Khan would not fire Jack Perry in regards to his drama and backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In.

Following the whole situation between CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In, Tony Khan eventually terminated Punk a few days later, claiming his life was in danger during the whole incident. Furthermore, Perry was also suspended from the company for his actions.

However, many fans have been demanding the release of the former FTW champion as well. Meanwhile, former WWE manager and veteran Dutch Mantell explained why TK would not let Perry go while speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast:

"What are they going to do with Jungle Boy? they're going to retire him for a month, six weeks, remember time he's back, all the heat, all dissipated and whatever has happened is going to happen. But they're not going to get rid of Jungle Boy because he's on their side."

Mantell further stated:

So, if you got rid him now he'd have a hard on for AEW and some lawyer could find him and he could make a few quotes that wouldn't be in their best interest, so they're going to keep Mr. Jungle Boy, it did him a favour too, he's got a job and they like him and Tony [Khan] would be probably calling him every week or so and seeing how he's doing." <0:30-1:15>

Dutch Mantell on Jack Perry messing with CM Punk at AEW All In

Dutch Mantell also explained why Jack Perry denied CM Punk and used real glass anyway during his match, and the whole drama afterward went down:

"I don't think Jungle Boy, unless he just has utter contempt for CM Punk, why would he even do that? see he's still fairly young in the wrestling business, but if I hear that all the young boys do is what they want to do in AEW anyway.

He continued:

So Punk told him don't use glass in this whatever thing you're going to do, and he did it because if you did get hurt and Punk told him that for the right reasons because if he does get hurt, who gets sued? the company told him not to. So then he went out with a car windshield, but he said that just to be a smart a** I guess." <2:27-3:21>

Meanwhile, CM Punk has been fired from AEW, and fans are yet to hear his side, whereas Jack Perry stays suspended as of now, and only time will tell when he will be back on TV.

