"They're reaping exactly what they planted" - Veteran claims Tony Khan has fumbled 10-time WWE champion

A former wrestling veteran reflected on the former WWE champion's bookings until now in AEW and claimed that the company president, Tony Khan, fumbled one of his newest signings.

The 10-time WWE champion in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mone made her blockbuster AEW debut a few weeks ago in her hometown of Boston. Although the debut of The CEO was a great moment, fans on the internet have been complaining that she hasn't done anything since then.

The former wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell, also seems to feel that way. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell recently, Mantell reflected on how AEW President, Tony Khan has done nothing with Mone ever since her debut and what he should've done:

"She is not good a talker anyway, never has been. She's not that strong a talker, that first week was after a while like, 'I love you guys' Okay we got it, you love Boston, we got it. Now if nothing else, why don't you ruin that feel-good moment by having one of those heels come in? That 'This town doesn't give a crap about you, they probably run you out and you know blah blah blah, this that the other and when you used to hang out the... I know we all know all your background."

Dutch further added:

"Get something started there, and have her slap the crap out of Mone and then you know when she comes back at them let them leave. It's all you gotta do, give her just something, it doesn't matter what it is. But they give her nothing and now they're reaping exactly what they planted, nothing." [3:08-4:03]

Tony Khan says Mercedes Mone will be one of the faces of AEW

While appearing on the NBC interview recently alongside Mercedes Mone after signing her with AEW, Tony Khan highly praised The CEO, saying she would be one of the faces of his promotion:

"Mercedes, one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She's going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. It's such a great question, because I think not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she's also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling." [H/T Wrestleview]

Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The CEO going forward after the first few weeks.

Mercedes Mone has been in the spotlight since signing with AEW, where she has a heated feud with TBS Champion Julia Hart. Her unwavering pursuit of championship glory has enthralled fans. With each encounter, Mone demonstrates her worth as a top contender, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Her presence in AEW promises dramatic showdowns and electrifying moments for fans around the world.

