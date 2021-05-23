"They're stupid!"- QT Marshall slams NXT for releasing rising AEW star

QT Marshall has slammed WWE NXT for releasing Nick Comoroto, who's currently a part of his stable, The Factory, in AEW. Marshall also heaped praise on his two other stablemates, Aaron Solow and Anthony Ogogo.

Nick Comoroto was among several WWE stars who were let go from the promotion in April 2020, owing to budget cuts.

Since arriving in AEW in October 2020, Comoroto has impressed many with his imposing physicality and in-ring work.

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, QT Marshall explained that NXT was "stupid" for releasing Comoroto and blamed them for never recognizing the talent they had on their hands.

Marshall also praised Aaron Solow for being a thorough professional and a well-traveled veteran of the business.

“Comoroto’s another one. He was in NXT and they let him go because they’re stupid. They didn’t know what they had—which they never do anyway—their loss is our gain. And then you have another guy in Aaron Solow, who’s been traveling the world for the past ten years and you know, I talked to them and they were willing to do this, let’s make it happen," said QT Marshall

However, QT Marshall reserved the highest praise for Anthony Ogogo, the former Olympian who is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

He compared Ogogo to WWE RAW Superstar Riddle and stated that he gets the same vibes from the AEW star. Marshall said that Ogogo is a natural athlete and loves wrestling, the combination of which makes magic.

"You have Anthony Ogogo, an Olympic boxer who I’ve trained since day one—I wasn’t there when Kurt Angle trained but I was there when Matt Riddle trained,” Marshall said, “and he kind of gives me those vibes. He’s just a natural, he loves wrestling and he’s an athlete. You put those two things together and you’re going to make magic.” said Marshall

The Factory in AEW

QT Marshall betrayed the Nightmare Family on the 31st March 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite to form his own stable, The Factory.

Despite putting up impressive performances early on, the faction faced a setback when Marshall lost to Cody Rhodes on the Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on 6th May.

However, if Anthony Ogogo manages to pull off an upset victory over Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the stable could reassert its dominance in the promotion.

Do you want to see Anthony Ogogo defeat Cody Rhodes at the pay-per-view on May 30? Do you think NXT did the right thing by releasing Nick Comoroto? Sound off in the comments section below.