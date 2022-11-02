"They're not a threat to EVPs" - WWE veteran blasts The Elite for exercising their power to bury 2 major AEW stars

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has accused AEW EVP's The Elite of potentially sabotaging FTR's push in All Elite Wrestling, stating that they were a threat to the former Trios Champions.

The rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR, in particular, has been one of the most talked about in AEW history, with the two teams throwing shots at each other long before All Elite Wrestling existed.

Now that the two teams are in the same company, they have competed against each other twice, with each team having one win, leaving fans eager to see the third installment in the trilogy.

Despite FTR holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships, Jim Cornette took to his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, to accuse The Elite (The Young Bucks specially) of ruining the former WWE Superstar's run in AEW.

"They come in, they have long main event matches and get beat, and then after they’re there for a year and start beating job guys in five minutes. That’s for everybody on the whole roster, so they’ve never had a coherent promotional push, they’ve never had somebody giving them the ball and letting them run with it, the fans got FTR over on their own because they’re obviously clearly the best and excel every time you see them, and that caused The Young Bucks to go ‘aww s**t we’ve got to put an end to this, how can we do this without being obvious?’ and all the little tricks that go along with it," said Cornette. [From 35:02 to 35:42]

Cornette also highlighted the current AEW Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, as an example of a team who The Young Bucks don't see as a threat, resulting in them being pushed instead of FTR.

"Sooner or later people will move on and they’ll come to find the new shiny thing. ‘Oh the guy that raps and his partner and they scissor daddy a**, we like that now because we’re seeing a lot of them,’ and they’re not a threat to the EVP’s because they’re young kids that do what they’re told," added Cornette. "They’re over with the fans but they’re not f**king accomplished professionals and in-ring geniuses like g** d**n Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler], so The [Young] Bucks don’t have to worry about being shown up there." [From 36:00 to 36:34]

Are The Elite returning to AEW?

After weeks of uncertainty, AEW fans were treated to the first acknowledgment of The Elite. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, a video package aired teasing the return of the inaugural All Elite Trios Champions that left viewers with more questions than answers.

The video showcased some of the group's biggest moments in AEW, including the company's announcement in 2019, appearing on the first episode of Dynamite, and winning some of the company's top prizes.

However, throughout the clip, they seem to be getting erased from existence, with the final shot being the AEW logo vanishing, with the E noticeably disappearing first.

It was reported that The Elite were backstage at the most recent edition of Dynamite. However, there is no word as to when they will return on screen. But one thing is for certain: if videos like this continue to appear, their appearance won't be too far away.

