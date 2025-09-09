"They said Tony Khan fumbled" - Fans react to former WWE champion’s booking after leaving AEW

Fans have been going bonkers over the recent booking of a former WWE champion who left AEW to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion. People on X believe it was a downgrade as he was doing better in All Elite Wrestling.Former United States Champion Rusev recently showed up at an NXT Live Event. It was a surprising sight for the fans as the 39-year-old was being shown in a major storyline with Sheamus on Monday Night RAW a week prior. Before his WWE return, The Bulgarian Brute was working with AEW. Many believed Tony Khan was never able to capitalize on his talent in his run with the Jacksonville-based promotion.Therefore, when Rusev made his WWE return, it felt as if this could be the breakthrough point of his career. However, Triple H has suddenly moved him to an NXT live event, which has raised a lot of eyebrows. Some people on X pointed out the irony by calling out those who previously criticized Tony Khan for ‘fumbling’ Rusev, suggesting WWE might now be doing the same.Moreover, some people shared their opinion, saying Rusev's career has been on a downward slope for the past few years, recalling how he used to ride tanks for his entrance. Also, some fans claimed that The Bulgarian Brute's potential move to NXT could be the only hope for his career.Check out fans' comments below:Edward @MonsterE138LINKFrom riding to the ring in an actual tank at wrestlemania to NXT. Monumental downgrade.Mr. Nobody @NotTheGuy099LINKThis dude brings nothing to the table. Same character, same blah blah blah.Dr Mike Gross, Phd (retired) @drmgrossmdLINKMiro is the worst, happy he was banished to NXT landyungXvincey @yungxvinceyLINKi haven't regularly kept up with wwe in a bazillion years but give that poor guy back his musicRusev defeated former WWE Champion Sheamus in his first WWE PLE match after leaving AEWRusev was involved in a heated feud with former WWE Champion Sheamus. After having a series of matches on Monday Night RAW, the two stars went toe-to-toe in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match at Clash in Paris. It was a hard-hitting battle between two titans, with The Bulgarian Brute emerging victorious.It was the 39-year-old's first WWE PLE match since leaving AEW. His last AEW match at a grand pay-per-view was on 30 December 2023 at Worlds End, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo. Moreover, fans in the arena enjoyed Rusev's performance against Sheamus at Clash in Paris, sparking chances of a potential babyface turn down the line.Additionally, the former United States Champion also competed on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He faced Penta in a singles match where he once again achieved a huge win. It will be interesting to see what is next for the former AEW star from here on in his WWE run.