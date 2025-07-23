  • home icon
  "They scr*wed me" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals real reason for no-show at major event

"They scr*wed me" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals real reason for no-show at major event

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:11 GMT
WWE logo (Image credit: WWE.com)
WWE logo (Image credit: WWE.com)

AEW hosted a very successful weekend in Texas for its flagship All In 2025 event, competing head-to-head with WWE's NXT Great American Bash and SNME. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was advertised to appear on Starrcast, but he couldn't make it. He recently revealed the real reason behind his absence.

While speaking on the latest episode of his The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he couldn't appear at Starrcast due to flight delays caused by weather.

"I sat at the Atlanta airport for eight hours waiting for a flight that never happened,” Roberts said. “I was there ’til 1:00 AM in the morning before they canceled it. It was supposed to leave at 4:30 [PM]. They scr*wed me. I was able to keep it under control, surprisingly,” he said. [From 1:21 - 2:02]
He further spoke about the weather problems near Chicago and Atlanta.

“Just the weather. These storms that are coming through, no matter where they hit, it affects the whole country,” he added. “If they have storms in Chicago, that still affects Atlanta… So planes don’t get out. They don’t make their connections. That throws everything up in the air.” [From 2:30 - 2:59]
Even though he wasn't able to appear at Starrcast during All In weekend, the WWE legend continues to make sporadic appearances for AEW.

WWE legend Jake Roberts shared an update after undergoing heart surgery

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the most legendary wrestlers from his generation. He's widely loved by fans for his run in WWE. He is currently retired and has worked as a manager in Tony Khan's AEW, managing stars like Lance Archer and La Faccion Ingobernable.

Two months ago, the legend's wife announced on social media that he was set to undergo heart surgery. After a few hours, Jake himself gave an update about his health. He revealed that he was doing better and thanked everyone who prayed for him.

"I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good. Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Fans all around the world hope that Jake stays healthy and doesn't face any health-related problems in the future.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
