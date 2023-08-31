"They shot out LA KNIGHT YEAH" - Fans can't believe what AEW stars did while introducing new title design

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Acclaimed, alongside Billy Gunn, celebrated their AEW World Trios Championship victory against The House of Black at All In by unveiling the new custom Trios belts, and fans are loving it.

Last Sunday at the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, who just came out of his Kayfabe retirement, squared off against The House of Black with the World Trios Titles on the line. After a fun-filled encounter, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Daddy A** managed to capture the gold.

It was a huge win, considering Billy Gunn made his in-ring return after teasing retirement weeks ago and then became the champion in front of over 81K people. Meanwhile, the huge victory was celebrated by the new champion in The Acclaimed style on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Dynamite this week in Chicago, the new World Trios Champions, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn, walked out to an amazing pop from the crowd. Furthermore, they had a little surprise for everyone, as they unveiled a new custom design for the Trios Title belts, which now have pink straps.

Moreover, in addition to pink leather straps, the belts also have a scissor design at both ends inspired by their "Scissor me Daddy" catchphrase.

While the new belt design looks cool, fans on the internet are all over the new custom design, as they provide some interesting reactions to the unveiling of the new pink scissors belt. Here is how the fans reacted:

Billy Gunn believes the AEW's The Acclaimed star would fit perfectly in the Attitude Era

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda earlier this year, Billy Gunn was asked whether Max Caster would get over if he was in the Attitude Era. Here is how Gunn answered:

“I think so, only because he is a genius when it comes to his little raps and stuff. And I think in that ‘Era’, that’s all what people wanted to do. Because it’s very interactive. Like that’s the biggest thing that me and Road Dogg, where we were very interactive... you don’t know the gravity of how that is until people that weren’t even born then know what it is. And I think Max would have been okay. And I think they would have really gotten into his stuff.” [From 08:33 to 09:25]

Check out the entire interview below:

Meanwhile, Billy Gunn continues his partnership with The Acclaimed, and the new AEW World Trios Champions continue to entertain the fans in the best way possible.

