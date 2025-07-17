"They stopped bringing me to TV" - Major star reveals AEW refused to release him despite multiple requests

A former AEW star recently addressed his departure from the company more than a year ago. He revealed that he had requested his release on multiple occasions before he was released.

Mike Santana can be considered an AEW original, given how he played a big role in the early days of the company as a member of the Inner Circle. He and Ortiz were also one of the top tag teams on the roster, but their run ended after the faction feuded after a split. He then eventually departed from the company in early 2024.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Santana talked about his departure and how it was nothing personal, but something he had done for his personal growth. He did not want to just be around and collect a paycheck, and he would rather bet on himself by making a major career move.

"Because this wrestling thing, this is my life. I dedicated everything to this. So, I'm also not the type of person that I could just sit and collect a paycheck. It's just not me, never has been. So, it was just about that time, and there was no heat, there was no hard feelings, it just, it is what it is. That's the wrestling business, people come, people go. And I looked at it as 'I need to do what's best for me, and my career, my life, my sanity,' and I did exactly that." [0:39-1:14]

He went on to say that he had asked for his release on several occasions. The former AEW star went through a final feud with Ortiz, and after asking again, was finally granted his release.

"So, I had asked for my release multiple times. When I came back, and I had the short feud and match with my ex-partner, and after that, they stopped bringing me to TV. So, I was like, 'Yo, just get me out. I'm good.' I asked 2 or 3 times and then finally, they granted me my release." [1:41-2:07]

Matt Hardy liked Mike Santana's decision to leave AEW

Almost two months ago, Matt Hardy commented on Mike Santana leaving AEW to go to TNA and reinvent himself.

During his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he said he liked what he did and how his move paid off for him. He took a gamble, and this has paid off, and he is now having a much bigger role, one that has even given him a chance to appear on WWE NXT.

“Big respect for Mike because he bet on himself. He asked for a release from [All Elite Wrestling]. He left AEW. He didn’t see a chance for him to move up the roster… or how management perceived him, and he bet on himself. He went to TNA, and he has been killing it. He’s been doing great.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

The sky is the limit now for Santana, seeing as how he has been thriving in TNA, and there is no telling what heights he could reach. He could also eventually sign with WWE, should he continue to build on himself.

Please credit The Ariel Helwani Show, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

