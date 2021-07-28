"They don't treat their fans stupid" - Renee Paquette reveals how AEW treats its fans better than WWE 

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette recently revealed how AEW treats its fanbase well, unlike WWE which tends to spoonfeed everything to its viewers.

Paquette served as one of the most prominent backstage interviewers during her tenure with WWE. She was also a commentator on both RAW and SmackDown. She departed the global juggernaut in 2020 to focus on her other interests.

Since her departure, Paquette has been vocal about her opinions on WWE and AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley is a top-tier talent. Speaking on her podcast Oral Sessions, Paquette explained the main difference between how AEW and WWE perceive their audience.

Paquette explained that AEW doesn't spoonfeed every detail, something WWE has been criticized for by many fans. She further applauded AEW for allowing its fanbase to connect the dots by themselves in storylines.

“They [AEW] don’t treat their fans stupid, in terms of not knowing what this is and we’re going to beat you over the head to make sure you understand it. I understand the reasoning of why they do that obviously, but I think with smart fans, and the way that people have access to looking into information that they might not know and being able to connect the dots themselves, I think that there’s something really cool about that that people like to have that sense of discovery, rather than being talked to like they don’t understand,” said Renee Paquette (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Renee Paquette thinks AEW's storytelling is layered

Oral Session's co-host Emilio Sparks wondered how Jon Moxley and Lance Archer wrestled for the NEVER Openweight Championship, a title that belongs to NJPW, in the main event of AEW Fyter Fest Night 2.

Paquette explained that AEW has a layered approach to storytelling, which allows the fans to completely sink their teeth into the product. She further stated that the endless narrative possibilities make the show fun to watch.

It's true that AEW has adopted a much more subtle way of storytelling, for which it has received widespread appreciation from fans and critics. A prime example is Hangman Page's quest to overcome his anxiety to challenge the current AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

