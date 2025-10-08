  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "They were trying to turn me into something which I'm not"- Top AEW star reveals why she refused to join Death Riders

"They were trying to turn me into something which I'm not"- Top AEW star reveals why she refused to join Death Riders

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:47 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

A top AEW star recently refused to join the Death Riders. Now, she has explained the reason behind her decision.

Ad

Jon Moxley tried to groom Kris Statlander for the past several weeks. He appeared in backstage segments with Statlander and appeared to showcase his support for her. However, when Mox wanted her to officially join his group two weeks ago, she refused and attacked Wheeler Yuta instead. She then flipped off Moxley before she escaped through the crowd. Last week on Dynamite, she teamed with Darby Allin against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, Kris Statlander explained that she didn't join Jon Moxley's group because they were trying to turn her into something she is not. She also made it clear that she doesn't need them to be successful. She also noted that Yuta's career hasn't gone anywhere ever since he joined them.

"I don't think that they [Death Riders] understood exactly who I am as a wrestler, and they were trying to turn me into something that I'm not. I don't need to be led by them to be a form of a killer. I can do that on my own. I've proven that on my own. What was the selling point for me really? What was I going to gain? Was being another person just like Yuta? He claims to be look where I'm at but look at him. He gets thrown around and thrown to the wolves and attacked and practically murdered by many people on behalf of Jon Moxley. Doesn't really seem like a fitting place for me. Not that I'm not willing to put my life on the line to defend things that I care about and love and want to see the world burn sometimes but I need to do it for myself and not for someone else."
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Kris Statlander will defend her AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream 2025

Kris Statlander shocked the world when she pinned Toni Storm at AEW All Out 2025 to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. However, the Timeless One is still not done with Statlander. Last week on Dynamite, she challenged the Women's World Champion to a singles match.

Things escalated after Statlander's match as she and Toni Storm came to blows. On Collision last week, things further escalated as the two women brawled in the ring. Now, these two women will lock horns at WrestleDream 2025 with the Women's Title on the line.

It will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander will walk out of AEW WrestleDream still the champion.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications