"They were trying to turn me into something which I'm not"- Top AEW star reveals why she refused to join Death Riders

A top AEW star recently refused to join the Death Riders. Now, she has explained the reason behind her decision.Jon Moxley tried to groom Kris Statlander for the past several weeks. He appeared in backstage segments with Statlander and appeared to showcase his support for her. However, when Mox wanted her to officially join his group two weeks ago, she refused and attacked Wheeler Yuta instead. She then flipped off Moxley before she escaped through the crowd. Last week on Dynamite, she teamed with Darby Allin against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.During a recent sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, Kris Statlander explained that she didn't join Jon Moxley's group because they were trying to turn her into something she is not. She also made it clear that she doesn't need them to be successful. She also noted that Yuta's career hasn't gone anywhere ever since he joined them.&quot;I don't think that they [Death Riders] understood exactly who I am as a wrestler, and they were trying to turn me into something that I'm not. I don't need to be led by them to be a form of a killer. I can do that on my own. I've proven that on my own. What was the selling point for me really? What was I going to gain? Was being another person just like Yuta? He claims to be look where I'm at but look at him. He gets thrown around and thrown to the wolves and attacked and practically murdered by many people on behalf of Jon Moxley. Doesn't really seem like a fitting place for me. Not that I'm not willing to put my life on the line to defend things that I care about and love and want to see the world burn sometimes but I need to do it for myself and not for someone else.&quot;Kris Statlander will defend her AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream 2025Kris Statlander shocked the world when she pinned Toni Storm at AEW All Out 2025 to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. However, the Timeless One is still not done with Statlander. Last week on Dynamite, she challenged the Women's World Champion to a singles match.Things escalated after Statlander's match as she and Toni Storm came to blows. On Collision last week, things further escalated as the two women brawled in the ring. Now, these two women will lock horns at WrestleDream 2025 with the Women's Title on the line.It will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander will walk out of AEW WrestleDream still the champion.