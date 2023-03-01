"Things fell off the rails" - Top AEW star describes 'ominous' atmosphere upon their return to the promotion

It's safe to say that 2022 was a turbulent year for AEW, with injuries, suspensions, and departures all affecting the company in different ways, with one of the company's top stars claiming that everything went off the rails at one point.

The star in question is Kenny Omega, who was absent from the Jacksonville-based company for a long period of time due to a combination of injuries and suspensions that led to him only working a limited amount of matches.

Omega originally made his return from injury at the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite in August 2022 to compete in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament, where The Elite defeated La Faccion Ingobrenable in the first round.

It was at this event that Kenny Omega felt as if something was off with the company, as he compared walking back into AEW to the famous clip of Donald Glover delivering pizzas on the TV show Community. Here's what he said to Renee Paquette on her podcast, "The Sessions:"

"I was happy that we were moving forward in a direction that didn't necessarily require me. I felt that now was a good time to get the stuff taken care of. Then I felt like, eight months had passed and it was time to come back and it was kind of like the GIF of the dude walking in with the pizza boxes and the whole room was on fire. I didn't get it. What's with this strange atmosphere? What's with this strange aura? Why does something feel so ominous right now? I didn't know and I couldn't figure it out." (H/T Fightful)

Omega further stated that he felt as if someone needed to be the voice of reason, which unfortunately culminated in the "Brawl Out" incident after the All Out pay-per-view.

"A lot happened in eight months. To come back and see old faces and be like, 'Hey,' but then feel this eerie, to feel like I was in Eerie, Indiana for a second. Then, stranger things started happening and I was like, 'Oh man, what do I do? This isn't right. Someone needs to be the voice of reason. This is silly.' Things fell off the rails and we were involved in a very silly situation that people are probably going to be talking about for months and possibly years to come, I don't know." (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution

Now that Omega is back on the AEW roster full-time and the company has got itself back on track, he and The Young Bucks have been taking on all-comers in the trios division.

However, The Elite will now face their toughest task to date this Sunday at AEW Revolution on pay-per-view as they are set to defend their titles against the House of Black.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews confronted The Elite on the most recent episode of Rampage, which led to this match being signed. But with a week of television still to go, who knows what will happen with these six men between now and the pay-per-view?

