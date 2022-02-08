Top AEW Star shares a sarcastic message after big victory over CM Punk

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw CM Punk taking on Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the former's hometown of Chicago. After a grueling 40-minute match, it was MJF who came out the victor, albeit by cheating and handed Punk his first loss in AEW.

First, he illegally choked out Punk to win, but the referee saw that, and the match was restarted. After the restart, Wardlow sneakily handed the Dynamite Diamond ring, which MJF used behind the referee's back to knock Punk out and pin him.

After the victory, MJF announced fans would hear from him on this week's Dynamite and sarcastically added that he would be very humble in his approach.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I will be speaking in a very respectful manor.



This will be a humble speech. I will be speaking in a very respectful manor. This will be a humble speech. https://t.co/IrEvtypEaU

What is next for CM Punk in AEW?

After a 7-year-hiatus CM Punk made his big return to the world of professional wrestling in his hometown of Chicago. After beating Darby Allin in his first match, Punk went on a massive win streak, beating the likes of Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Bobby Fish, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

One can be sure that Punk will not be happy with the way MJF beat him and might be planning to interrupt him this week on Dynamite when the Salt of the Earth addresses the crowd.

CM Punk would surely want a rematch to exact revenge over the man who handed him his first loss in AEW.

What would you want the stipulation of the next installment of CM Punk vs. MJF to be? How can CM Punk keep Wardlow out of the equation? Let us know in the comments section.

