"I don't like you because you're so good" - Eddie Kingston reveals which AEW star's ability he's jealous of

AEW's Eddie Kingston has revealed that he has a large level of animosity towards fellow roster member PAC for the sole reason that he is simply too good in the ring.

During the AEW star's interview with Inside The Ropes, when asked about their encounters in the past, Kingston opened up about this hatred.

Here's what Kingston had to say:

"I just tell him sometimes that ‘I don’t like you because you’re so good’. That’s it! That’s the only reason I don’t like him because he’s that good. That’s how good he is, is that I have no other feeling but hatred towards him because of how good he is. It has nothing to do with him as a person because I don’t even know him that well, it’s just that what he does in the ring makes me hate him because he’s that good. He’s one of those, he’s one of those guys that you’re just there like ‘I have no other feeling than hatred because of your greatness and how good you are’. You know, thanks a lot for making us all look bad brother you know what I mean."

Eddie Kingston crossed pathes in AEW once before with PAC

Eddie Kingston and PAC have battled it out before. The Englishman came out victorious in their bout back in January of this year.

Each man enters the ring with a certain uniqueness about them. Their respective looks and styles are so immensely different from one another. Kingston's character has a brutal brawler-like edge, while PAC's high-flying abilities and technical submissions have earned him renown across different promotions.

A dream feud that has history and narrative in AEW, fans would be hungry to see Eddie Kingston vs. PAC again in the near future.

Edited by Genci Papraniku