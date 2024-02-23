"This ain't gonna sit well with TONY" - WWE veteran reacts to Triple H winning major accolade over Tony Khan

A WWE veteran recently commented on Triple H having a major one-up against AEW CEO Tony Khan.

The name in question is none other than Vince Russo, who recently reacted to Triple H winning the Booker of the Year award by the Wrestling Observer. The news may come as a shock to many as Dave Meltzer is often seen prioritizing AEW's storyline and matches over the WWE. It is to be noted that Triple H was made WWE's Head of Creative in late 2022 after former CEO Vince McMahon seemingly retired from his role as the Head Booker.

On Twitter, Vince Russo reacted to The Cerebral Assassin winning the Booker of the Year award and claimed that this is not going to sit well with Tony Khan:

"HOLY C*AP!!! Paul "Triple H" Levesque beat out Tony Khan this year to win Wrestling Observer's "Booker of the Year" award. This ain't gonna sit well with TONY-TONE-TONE!!!"

Vince Russo believes Triple H's days in WWE are numbered

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo recently addressed the possibility of WWE replacing Triple H as the Head of Creative after the announcement of The Rock joining the TKO board.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed that the company is making plans to replace Triple H and suggested that his career is done:

"There is a part of me right now, I feel sympathy for Triple H because, like, to me, right now, he's in the lame-duck seat. Like, he's done. He's done, bro. From a wrestling standpoint, with [The] Rock in that seat, Ari Emanuel does not need Triple H whatsoever," he said.

The WCW veteran continued:

"Triple H is not on the board. Has never been on the board. [The] Rock is already moving [Brian] Gewirtz and his own writers in. You know, [The] Rock can bring in his old people, his own people, to replace the Shawns and the Triple Hs and whatnot. And there's a part of me that feels so sympathetic to Triple H because I see the writing on the walls. But then, bro, look at the other end of this. How many people did Triple H do this to?"

Triple H has done a fantastic job ever since he was appointed as the Head of Creative of the Stamford-based company in late 2022. The Game has made a lot of top stars ever since 2022, like LA Knight, Gunther, and more. It will be interesting to see the stories Hunter presents the fans with after WrestleMania.

