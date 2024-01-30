"This is brutal" - Kevin Nash says he wouldn't pay to watch top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had some harsh words for a recently signed top AEW female star, as he did not quite like her segment on Dynamite last week.

The top star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. During a recent episode of Dynamite, the AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, sat down with her next challenger, Deonna Purrazzo, for an interview segment. It was an interesting segment where Deonna said that she did not want to face what Toni was now. Instead, she would be willing to face the Toni Storm she used to be friends with.

However, Toni Storm did not take any of that and absolutely shamed her. The segment ended with both women hitting each other with their shoes. Meanwhile, WWE legend Kevin Nash had a lot to say about the particular segment, as he was not pleased with it and said some harsh words about Deonna Purrazzo.

While speaking on the recent edition of his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash had the following to say:

"This was like really really really bad SNL skit when you don't know anybody that's in the skit and the skits going nowhere, that's what this was, this is brutal. Storm should never do anything that doesn't have RJ in it, because that's the only thing that saves her." [16:46 - 17:14]

Kevin Nash went on:

"This other, this bigger girl on the, they have matching tattoos, they have a background where they were the dojos together. But, they threw shoes at each other, she ended up attacking the white dude. I guess she is supposed to be like an up-and-comer but she is, I wouldn't, I might, I'll pay not to go see her." [17:15 - 17:49]

You can watch the full podcast below:

What the future has in store for Deonna Purrazzo remains to be seen.

Another WWE legend was not happy with the AEW Dynamite segment

WWE legend Bully Ray also expressed his feelings towards the segment between Deonna Purrazzo and "Timeless" Toni Storm and asked for a story while speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast.

"I'm super eff**g pi**ed right now. Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, I sent out a tweet for the love of the wrestling Gods give me the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the tattoo, and if you saw the segment tonight, which I know you did, you saw Toni speaking disparagingly about Deonna," Bully Ray said.

Only time will tell where the story between Deonna Purrazzo and "Timeless" Toni Storm goes from here.

