"This company can’t do anything right" - Twitter heavily criticizes AEW for refusing to bring back CM Punk after massive return announcement

Wrestling fans on Twitter have criticized AEW for bringing back The Elite ahead of CM Punk.

At Full Gear, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return to action against Death Triangle. They will be challenging for the AEW World Trios Championships at the show.

Punk and The Elite have been absent from AEW television since All Out. The two parties reportedly had an altercation backstage following Punk's comments at the media scrum.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment about AEW bringing Omega and The Young Bucks back ahead of the former two-time AEW World Champion.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

The CEO @CEOofFutbol @WrestlePurists Imagine keeping the elite over cm punk this company can’t do anything right @WrestlePurists Imagine keeping the elite over cm punk this company can’t do anything right

Joey fatts @joeyjo35t @WrestlingCovers Booooooooooo. Extremely sad that that company chose the executive vice president‘s over CM punk. @WrestlingCovers Booooooooooo. Extremely sad that that company chose the executive vice president‘s over CM punk.

. @ravensflockNYY @AEW Elite are back to book themselves as champions 🤣 Punk was right! @AEW Elite are back to book themselves as champions 🤣 Punk was right!

J @Jahr1998 @jacobearle4 @ravensflockNYY @AEW Yet none of them are a draw but punk is @jacobearle4 @ravensflockNYY @AEW Yet none of them are a draw but punk is

Tom @TJN177 Would I happily shoot the elite into the sun forever in exchange for 1 more year of cm punk in wrestling? Yes, yes I would Would I happily shoot the elite into the sun forever in exchange for 1 more year of cm punk in wrestling? Yes, yes I would

AshtonNMW @AshtonNMW 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWDynamite #AEWFullGear LET'S GOOOO!!!! The Elite IS BACK!! LET'S GOOOO!!!! The Elite IS BACK!!#AEWDynamite #AEWFullGear https://t.co/kkhYO7RBOo Disappointed in AeW and Tony. CM Punk is bigger than Elite. They we're jealous of CM Punk because he was exposing them as they claim to be. Punk was right about #AEW . The myth of the elite twitter.com/WrestlingCover… Disappointed in AeW and Tony. CM Punk is bigger than Elite. They we're jealous of CM Punk because he was exposing them as they claim to be. Punk was right about #AEW . The myth of the elite twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

During his AEW tenure, Punk shared the ring with top talent, including Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Jon Moxley, among other notable names.

As of now, his last match in the promotion was at All Out against Moxley, whom he beat in a rematch to win the AEW World Championship for the second time.

Meanwhile, The Elite defeated Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order at All Out at the same event back in September to win the AEW World Trios Championships. In doing so, they became the inaugural champions.

What are your thoughts on AEW bringing The Elite back ahead of CM Punk? Sound off in the comment section below.

