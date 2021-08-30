"This could've been on RAW back when RAW was good" - Jim Cornette explains CM Punk delivered a perfect promo on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently mentioned how CM Punk delivered his promo perfectly and made full usage of his mic time by being a classic babyface in his first-ever segment in the history of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Cornette mentioned that the promo was CM Punk's material, as he was speaking from the heart. He added that there was an element of work in it, as Punk was selling a match, but one would be unable to differentiate between his real feelings and what he was saying on television.

"Punk retired the Voice of the Voiceless because this place has a voice. Classic babyface material and then he wondered if he can still go like these young guys. Darby Allin, in particular. He put Darby Allin over. 'If I was 15 years old, he would be the guy that would be my favorite wrestler.' This is obviously Punk's material, speaking from the heart, what he wants to say and yes, there's an element of working in it because he's selling a match but you can't tell the difference between what his real feelings are and what he's saying on television. Which is the f**king point. Some of it he means both, some of it he means one way," Cornette revealed.

Cornette added that this was such an effective promo that it would have worked just about anywhere. The only issue he had during the segment was Punk going around hugging fans and slapping hands with them amid a pandemic.

"Played it perfectly, then he plugged the pay-per-view and said hello to his wife. The only thing he did that I couldn't believe he did that I wouldn't have done, he went around the front row hugging and slapping hands in a pandemic. He must be convinced of his immune system but otherwise than that, this could've been on RAW back when RAW was good. This could've been on any wrestling program anywhere it would've worked and he's run off with this thing in a week" Cornette added.

CM Punk will return to in-ring action after 7 years at All Out

At the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk will make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Champion will face Darby Allin at the September 5th event and will do so in front of his hometown audience of Chicago, Illinois.

