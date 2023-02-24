"This is how you counterprogram against The Bloodline story" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at AEW 

AEW has been in the business for a little over three years. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno took a dig at AEW and their booking, comparing them to The Bloodline's current storyline.

Last week on the special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, Top Flight and AR Fox challenged The Elite for the World Trios Championships. The match kicked off with both teams playing with a couple of basketballs. Both teams had several spots with the balls throughout the match.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The creativity in this Rampage opener was something else. I was howling at some of these Basketball spots. The creativity in this Rampage opener was something else. I was howling at some of these Basketball spots. https://t.co/Qei4wX9KTf

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment. He jokingly stated that this is the way Tony Khan should tackle The Bloodline storyline in WWE.

"This is how you counterprogram against The Bloodline story," Disco Inferno tweeted.

The wrestling world has been talking about the Bloodline's storyline. It all started with Roman Reigns battling Jey Uso for the WWE Universal title. From that point on, fans were invested in the storyline. The latest twist in the tale was Sami Zayn turning on his former teammates.

This past Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns shattered Zayn's dreams of becoming WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Tony Khan had a major announcement on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

For a couple of weeks, it was teased that Tony Khan had a 'major' announcement to make during Dynamite. This past Wednesday night, Khan finally broke some important news.

Khan wanted the news to be broken by Adam Cole. The former NXT Champion revealed that there will be a brand new 'unscripted' reality series featuring all the stars from the promotion and the show will be called AEW: All Access. Cole also revealed that the debut episode will be next month and the series will air following Dynamite.

Adam Cole also revealed that the night the new series debuts, he will make his in-ring return as well.

