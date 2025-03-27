  • home icon
This is not a drill! Top AEW star cuts promo during real-life wedding on Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 27, 2025 01:14 GMT
An AEW star made a huge announcement on Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

A top AEW star made a brief appearance on tonight's Dynamite during his wedding. The flagship show opened with International Champion Kenny Omega beating Blake Christian. Following the bout, The Best Bout Machine called out his opponents at Dynasty. For those unaware, Mike Bailey and Ricochet will be challenging Omega for the title.

The duo survived an entire tournament to stand across The Cleaner. Mike confronted the former AEW World Champion and sent Omega a dangerous warning. Midway through their confrontation, Ricochet interrupted the duo via satellite. Wearing white attire, The One and Only said he was dressed for the 'best day' of his life, hinting that he was getting married today.

Ricochet has been dating former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin for many years. The duo got engaged in 2023 and finally decided to tie the knot tonight. She worked as an announcer in WWE for several years before resigning from the position in October 2024. Fans have been requesting that Samantha join AEW.

The Highlight of the Night also stated that he would have his wife and the International Championship at Dynasty pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who among the three will walk out as the International Champion at the blockbuster show.

