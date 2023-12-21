"This is why I'm a WWE fan," It really is an outlaw mud show" - Fans are furious after AEW star sustains a scary injury

An AEW star recently announced the reason behind the unfortunate injury she suffered at a recent show which has led to some hilarious comments from the fans on Twitter.

The star in question is none other than former WWE star CJ Perry who signed and debuted in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year at the All Out 2023 Pay-per-view event. Perry works as a manager in the company much similar to her WWE days. She currently manages Andrade El Idolo and has made it clear that she wants to be known in the same ranks as Paul Heyman as 'The Greatest Manager of All Time'.

CJ Perry recently announced that she had a finger infection that required surgery and would be hospitalized for an extended period. Perry further revealed that she was injured by a small splinter backstage at an All Elite Wrestling show which has led to a very severe backlash from the fans on Twitter towards the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"WTF IS GOING ON IN AEW??!! Wheres the safety measures?!! This should NEVER happen VERY bad look for AEW"

Expand Tweet

The fans have taken to Twitter to react to CJ Perry's injury and have bashed All Elite Wrestling in the process.

"This is why I'm a WWE fan, I can sit back and enjoy the show without worrying about the welfare of the wrestlers backstage"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star CJ Perry provides an update on her injury

AEW star CJ Perry recently shared an update on her recent surgery, describing how the unfortunate injury occurred. She also thanked the fans for their well wishes.

CJ Perry recently posted an update video revealing that she got injured by a small splinter while backstage on a show.

"I have been in the hospital since Saturday, fighting a fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday. Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out," Perry said.

Do you want to see CJ Perry wrestle in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.