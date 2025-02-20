"This is why we laugh at AEW" - Tony Khan under fire from WWE veteran following major controversy at Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia was a successful event but also a controversial one. Many fans were left unsatisfied with the event for multiple reasons. One of which was the ring being smaller than usual.

Ad

AEW didn't use their own ring at Grand Slam Australia. Instead, they borrowed a ring from a local independent wrestling promotion. As a result, the ring looked out of proportion, and many fans called it out on social media.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Vince Russo slammed Tony Khan and questioned the AEW head's ability to run a pro wrestling event. He stated Khan should've arranged for a proper ring months before the show.

Ad

Trending

"Nobody was expecting Tony Khan to send a ring to Australia. The amount that would have cost would have been insane. Nobody is expecting that, but what it appears like Tommy is like the dude waited until the 12th hour to get a wrestling ring. So then they get a wrestling ring that's smaller, that doesn't look up to par, doesn't look like a professional ring. They got to do everything they can to dress it up and then we're ridiculed by their fans of why we laugh at AEW? This is why we laugh at AEW like Tommy said, bro, they should have had a ring there two months ago." [From 7:00 - 7:47]

Ad

Ad

AEW Grand Slam Australia drew significant profit

Despite all the problems AEW Grand Slam Australia faced, the result turned out to be quite fruitful for Tony Khan. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the Australia show generated the third-highest gate revenue in the company's history. All In London PPVs hold the first two spots.

"This was the third biggest gate in the history of the company," Meltzer said. "I didn't get the final number, but they were at $1.3 million at least on Thursday, two days ahead [of the show]. I mean for AEW that's fantastic (...) in the end, the show was a big success. It was not a big enough success to be a stadium show, but that's a big ask—AEW is not a stadium product, it really isn't. Most wrestling companies aren't stadium products, very few if you think about it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW will return to Australia in 2026. The company made this announcement during the Grand Slam Australia show.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE