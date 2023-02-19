"This was nostalgia" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up on iconic WrestleMania match against Triple H

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his honest thoughts about the match he had with Triple H at WrestleMania.

The bout between The Game and The Icon Sting at WrestleMania 31 was one of the biggest non-title matches in the Stamford-based Promotion's history. While fans were very excited about the showdown, the decision to have Triple H win against the WCW legend received a lot of backlash.

Sting recently spoke about the match in a positive tone during a live show by Inside the Ropes. The veteran made it clear that he had no ill will against WWE for any decisions about the match.

"This was nostalgia... I don't think you're just need to dwell on this. You know, the only thing you're going to remember about the match is 'ah, he lost.' I think there is so much more to remember about the night. It was my very first WrestleMania. If you think about it after all the years of wrestling for me to.. the very first thing I did as far as a wrestling match was at 'Mania. WrestleMania, you can't get bigger than this, and it was against Triple H." (0:39 onwards)

The former WWE Superstar's contract could reportedly expire before the end of 2023

While there has been no official confirmation of Sting's contract details, a recent report suggests that he could retire as early as this year.

Dave Meltzer recently spoke about The Icon's status as an AEW star on Wrestling Observer Radio. He drew attention to the possibility of Sting hanging up his boots soon, judging by how much he has been talking about retirement lately.

"He’s been talking retirement a lot lately. I think him and Tony [Khan] have kind of figured out whatever it is, the way they’re going out, I don’t know exactly when but it will be—he said when his contract expires, so I’m going to guess if he signed—he came in around December I think, it was November or December a couple of years ago, so it’s probably towards the end of this year." [0:12 - 0:34]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar in the coming months.

