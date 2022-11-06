WWE veteran Jim Cornette had some strong words about a recent segment on AEW Rampage. The segment involved Billy Gunn and one-half of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve Strickland.

On the 28th October edition of AEW Rampage, Swerve Strickland kidnapped Billy Gunn. Swerve was upset that he and Keith Lee lost the tag team titles and blamed Gunn for their loss. Thus, to eliminate the problem, Swerve kidnapped the WWE Hall of Famer, held him hostage, and seemingly chopped his fingers out.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran shared his brutally honest thoughts on the segment. Cornette was disappointed with the segment and felt that Tony Khan is using one of the most popular stars in the promotion poorly.

“Billy Gunn, more popular than he’s been in 20-years, maybe ever, and they’re going to do this to him, and get people laughing t him instead of with him. And getting people rolling their eyes this whole thing on a show that the only saving grace now is nobody’s watching it,” Jim Cornette said. [01:56 - 02:13]

The veteran also felt that the segment was more laughable than believable. Also stressed that this sort of booking is the kind that ruins talent.

“Billy’s going along with it and he’s being obviously fake and selling for this guy in this bad skit and this the way that you kill Talent off that the fans have decided they like for themselves by making them so stupid and nonsensical that you can’t like them anymore.” [2:57 - 3:20]

Jim Cornette also felt The Acclaimed rise to the top is being wasted

During the same podcast, Cornette mentioned that the AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently one of the fan favorites in the promotion. He then felt that their popularity is being shattered because of the storylines they are being booked in.

"These two kids who’ve gotten over tremendously with the audience... So, the first thing you need to do is put them in stupid s*** that nobody believes and everybody laughs at and diminish all of their popularity, because the fans are going now, “they’re f***ing morons too..”" [00:29 - 1:00]

This past week on Dynamite, The Acclaimed celebrated Billy Gunn's birthday.

What are your thoughts on Swerve Strickland kidnapping Billy Gunn? Let us know in the comments section below.

