"Those chair shots were needed" - Wrestling world erupts to botched loss for Rush at ROH Final Battle match

Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view has apparently already suffered a botch, leading to an unplanned loss for Rush and Dralístico.
The opening segment of Final Battle saw AR Fox and Blake Christian teaming up to face Rush and Dralístico. While the match seemed unbalanced due to Rush's size and strength advantage, Fox and Blake put up an impressive effort.
Los Ingobernables looked to be in control early on. However, AR Fox changed the momentum after being tagged in as he took out both Rush and Dralístico. In the end, Fox positioned himself on the top turnbuckle and hit a 450 Splash on Dralistico, leading to a pinfall victory.
However, fans were left confused as the ending seemed unplanned. While many saw Dralistico kicking out before the three count, the bout was declared to end by the referee. The seemingly unexpected result led to an enraged Rush attacking the victors with a chair.
The apparently botched finish prompted fans to overflow of comments on social media.
With Rush having lost a number of matches in the last few months, another unplanned loss is certainly a tough break for him. It remains to be seen if this will lead to any storylines in the future.
Do you think Rush and Dralístico should have won the tag team match at Final Battle? Sound off in the comments below!
