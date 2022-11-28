"Those are the games you're going to have to play" - Former WWE superstar offers advice to AEW star who recently returned to Tony Khan's Company (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 had a few words of advice for the recently returning AEW star Malakai Black.

Malakai Black had been absent from AEW programming for a long time, citing personal issues. He recently returned alongside fellow House of Black members on Dynamite to take out Best Friends and QT Marshall's Factory.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 had some advice for the former NXT star.

"Vince [Russo] and I talked about it lot. Not everybody should have creative freedom fully too, because sometimes, you know, a great artist could go way out there and sometimes it is good to have someone you can bounce off of and it can be brought back down. Like don't be afraid. I'll tell people to go out there as much as you possibly can, and in fact you should. But sometimes you have to accept the fact you're going to be pulled back if you want to collect the guaranteed weekly check that's very, very high. Like, those are the games you're going to have to play. And some people can kind of stomach it and some could, you know, let it really eat them emotionally." (5:40 - 6:20)

Former WWE star EC3 had further advice for AEW's Malakai Black

EC3 further went on to say that wrestling can be an escape from life's problems. But if things don't go their way creatively, one must react appropriately.

"If other things aren't right in life or in head, or you have other issues with the therapy that you have. What you love to do isn't exactly the way you do it. Sometimes this is the escape, it's the job, and it's also the escape, and that's taken away. You just have to be able to learn to react to what happens to you and know that there's nothing you can do to change it, but do the best you can with what you have and then hopefully it goes your way. But like. We're all victims of complaining and things not going our way, but the only thing we can do is choose how we react to them." (6:20 - 6:50)

EC3 was released from WWE after a long time of misuse creatively. Aleister Black seemed like a sure-shot success in WWE, but he was creatively stifled as well. House of Black is Black's creation in AEW. With the group back, they are likely to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship.

