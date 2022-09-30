"Those kids got over" - Jim Ross claims popular AEW tag team proved his judgement about them wrong

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared his insights on The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Last week on Dynamite, The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) to win their first reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo captivated the wrestling world with their impressive rap skills. WWE legend Billy Gunn sided with them when they feuded with his real-life sons Austin and Colten Gunn.

Jim Ross is a veteran of the industry. His nearly three-decade-long association with WWE enabled him to become a prominent figure today. The 52-year-old has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019 and plays a pivotal role in the overall development of the promotion.

On the recent edition of Grilling JR podcast the AEW commentator talked about how he thought Caster and Bowens would not have made it so far in the promotion:

"If you told me six months ago that this was gonna be a big deal, I'd have said, 'Well, we will see.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

He further added that he was happy for their success and that their gimmick works well in their favor:

"Those kids got over. They've gotten over, and it was a pleasant surprise that they have gotten over as they have, good stuff man. Some of these young cats are finding their home, and I like that. Two good athletic kids, and their little gimmick the 'scissor me' thing seems to be working. It's funny what gets over, and how that works, but it has been a good deal, so I am happy for those kids, that's what you want, you want young guys to find their way and all that good stuff," said Jim Ross. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Jim Ross had his hopes up for Saraya in AEW

While Jim Ross worked as a commentator for WWE, he also took on a silent administrative role and mentored talent on how to enhance their in-ring skills. In 2018, following her neck injury, Saraya soon joined SmackDown as the General Manager and often did commentary as well.

In the same edition of the Grilling JR podcast, the veteran highlighted that he was looking forward to Saraya coming into the ring again after her AEW debut.

"Paige, Saraya, I’m assuming she’s going to be healthy enough to wrestle. I don’t know. I’m assuming she is. So we’ll see. She’s a positive addition if so. So it’s good for the women’s division, I think. She was a good hand and still is a good hand. I’m hoping that she’s healthy enough to go," stated Ross.

Hermes Chan @Hermeskhchan Saraya aka wwe paige made her debut at AEW. She is all elite!!! Saraya aka wwe paige made her debut at AEW. She is all elite!!! https://t.co/q4m7GcAUZW

The Acclaimed are in their first reign as champions and it seems like their eminent streak of dominance in the tag team division is just the beginning of things to come.

Who do you think should challenge Caster and Bowens for their tag team titles? Sound off in the comments.

